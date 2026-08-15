Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said his government is committed to restoring the statehood and other constitutional guarantees to Jammu and Kashmir, which were revoked in August 2019.

"Our government is committed to restoring statehood and constitutional guarantees, and put Jammu and Kashmir on the path of development. We will work to fulfil these goals," Mr. Abdullah said in his Independence Day speech in Srinagar.

Referring to the protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Chief Minister said the situation has vindicated the National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah and his colleagues' decision to fight the Pakistan-backed tribal invaders in 1947.

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"When I see the situation across the border, I realise that our ancestors who said 'hamlavar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain tayyar' [attackers beware, we Kashmiris are prepared] were right," he said.

Master Abdul Aziz, the NC leader, was killed in Muzaffarabad for trying to stop the attack, he said.

M.r Abdullah said the people in PoK would have been fighting to join Jammu and Kashmir if the Centre had not revoked the special constitutional guarantees in 2019.