Jharkhand SIR: Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar has announced that hearings regarding voter roll discrepancies, including unmapped voters and logical errors, will begin on August 24. The process involves verifying applications and resolving claims or objections for list inclusions and amendments. Officials assured citizens that receiving a notice is a routine administrative step and there is no need to panic.

This process ensures that all eligible citizens are accurately included in the electoral rolls while preventing the registration of ineligible individuals or foreign nationals. ALSO READ: Jharkhand SIR Draft Voter List 2026: Check How To Verify Your Name From Missing List, Correct Errors | Full Guide 7 Days For Correcting Errors The Chief Electoral Officer stated that during the notice and claims-objection processing phase, BLOs will provide voters with notices issued by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for no mapping, logical discrepancies, and other related issues listed. Following this, voters will be given seven days in the first phase to submit the relevant documents.

If required documents are not made available within this period, the BLO will contact the concerned voter again and provide him the notice once more. Then, he/she will be provided additional time of seven days to make the relevant documents available.

The CEO then added that the period for claim objection is fixed till September 15, which can be disposed of by the concerned Electoral Registration Officer by October 14, 2026. ALSO READ: EC To Launch Jharkhand Special Intensive Revision Of Voter List From October: Report The Chief Electoral Officer will include eligible voters in the final voter list after duly verifying the applications and available data through a notice and hearing process. Active cooperation from voters is essential to making this process successful. Kumar emphasised that Article 326 of the Constitution restricts electoral roll registration to Indian citizens. He urged political parties, Booth Level Agents (BLAs), and the public to use Form 7 to flag any ineligible foreign nationals in the draft publication, enabling the ERO/AERO to conduct formal document reviews and issue necessary orders.