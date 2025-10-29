Jammu And Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an increase in dearness allowance (DA) for government employees, pensioners and family pensioners, providing financial relief amid rising costs. The decision was formalised through four separate orders issued by the Finance Department.

According to the latest order, employees working under the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission will receive a three per cent hike in DA. The current rate of 55 per cent on the basic pay has been raised to 58 per cent, with effect from July 1, 2025. The arrears for the additional DA from July to September will be paid in cash and will be included in the monthly salary for October.

Pensioners and Family Pensioners To Receive 3% Increase Pensioners and family pensioners of the Union Territory will also benefit from the increase. The government has enhanced their DA by three per cent as well, in line with the Cabinet order dated October 15. As per the order issued by Santosh D. Vaidya, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, the DA on basic pension and family pension has been raised from 55 per cent to 58 per cent. The arrears for the months of July to September will be paid in cash in October, after which the revised DA will form part of the monthly pension from October onwards.

In addition, government employees covered under the Sixth Pay Commission will see a five per cent increase in their DA. The rate, which earlier stood at 252 per cent of the basic salary, has now been raised to 257 per cent, effective from July 1, 2025. Similar to Seventh Pay Commission employees, the arrears from July to September will be paid in cash and reflected in the October salary.

Revised DA For Sixth Pay Commission Pensioners Effective From July 1, 2025 The same benefit extends to pensioners and family pensioners receiving pensions under the Sixth Pay Commission. Their DA has been increased from 252 per cent to 257 per cent, effective from July 1, 2025. The additional instalment for the months of July to September will be disbursed in cash in October, after which the revised DA will be included in their monthly pension payments.