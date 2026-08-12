Ten days after expanding his Cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the 19 newly inducted ministers and reshuffled the departments of a few ministers who were already part of his Council of Ministers.

Shivakumar expanded his Cabinet on August 3 by inducting 19 ministers, taking the total strength of the Council of Ministers to 33.

The portfolio allocation came a day after the Congress leadership met in Delhi to finalise the departments for the newly inducted ministers. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Karnataka Portfolio Allocation: Check New Cabinet Ministers

B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has been allocated the Housing portfolio, while Lakshman Savadi has been given charge of the Co-operation Department.

Rudrappa Manappa Lamani, who served as Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly until recently, has been appointed Minister for Sugar and Textiles.

Health Minister U T Khader has been given additional charge of Minority Welfare, Haj & Wakf.

Ramalinga Reddy has been shifted from the Major Irrigation Department to the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department.

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K H Muniyappa has been moved from Food and Civil Supplies to the Social Welfare Department.

Shivaraj Tangadagi has been assigned the portfolios of Backward Classes Welfare and Kannada and Culture.

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The other portfolio allocations are as follows:

T Raghumurthy - ST Welfare; Ajay Singh - Minor Irrigation & Science and Technology; Cheluvarayaswamy - Major and Medium Irrigation; Madhu Bangarappa - Primary and Secondary Education; Basavaraj Raya Reddy - Higher Education; Shivalinge Gowda - Excise.

Puttaranga Shetty is Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister; Vijayananda Kashappanavar - Small Scale Industries, Public Enterprises; Santosh Lad - Labour and Employment; K.S.Basavanthappa - Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water; S S Mallikarjun - Mines and Geology, Horticulture; Rizwan Arshad - Food and Civil Supply, Consumer Affairs; Narendra Swamy - Agriculture; H.C. Balakrishna - Municipal Administration; and B Nagendra - Planning and Statistics.

( With PTI Inputs )