Nearly 1.07 crore names of people have been deleted from the Karnataka SIR which was released on Monday. The number of voters have now come down to 4.46 crore in the southern state. Several names which have been deleted from the list were either absent, shifted, dead, were duplicate or others.

The Chief Electoral Officer in Karnataka, V Anbu Kumar said that the voters include 2.22 crore men, 2.24 crore women and 2,871 others. The CEO said that voters can check their names on the official website of CEO: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S10.

Can Names Be Added After Deletion? Kumar said that a special campaign will be launched in areas with a high number of ASDDOs. This campaign will assist voters to fill in the Form 6 (to add names). The dates of the campaign are yet to be announced. The official said that notices will be sent to 43.81 lakh people. These notices will be sent to those citizens whose forms had logical errors or whose mapping had failed. Notices can also be issued in a case when the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) suspects that a voter is ineligible.

Voters may face challenges similar to those encountered with the ASDDO list. Previously, many were unaware their names were on the list until 12 days before counting ended; similarly, voters now have no way of knowing if they will receive a notice until it is issued.

Presence of voters during the hearing is mandatory The CEO claimed, “We only have the data of people who received the notice, and the names would not be revealed before." The entire process, from preparation of the notice by the ERO to its dispatch, is to be completed in just seven days.

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Claims His Name Removed From Voter List During Karnataka SIR; What To Do If You're Under ASDDO Category? This could pose a significant obstacle for voters, especially those residing in different districts or cities while remaining registered in their home constituencies, as personal attendance at the hearing is mandatory. Consequently, the entire responsibility for protecting the right to vote rests squarely on the individual.

Unlike the counting phase, when booth level officers (BLOs) were instructed to give counting forms to voters and any family member above 18 years of age could fill them on the voter's behalf, in this phase the BLOs can serve notices to anyone present at the address.

While the notice includes a QR code for the online submission of any of the eleven required documents, the voter must still appear in person for the hearing.