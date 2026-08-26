The police said that they received information about six bodies in the morning. Efforts started to identify the deceased. Vijayapura Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxman Nimbargi said, "Police received information around 8:45 AM on Wednesday that six bodies were found floating in the Bhootanal Lake. Police personnel and Fire and Emergency Service personnel immediately reached the spot and began efforts to identify the deceased."

The bodies of a woman and her five children have been recovered from Bhutanal Lake on the outskirts of Vijayapura in Karnataka on Wednesday, causing widespread uproar across the city.

The woman has been identified as Shobha Jalgeri. She died with her children Vidya (14), Suvarna (14), Gaudesh (10), Vikas (5), and Sanika (7). They belonged to Toravi village in Tikota taluk of the Vijayapura district.

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The police suspect the deaths to be suicide, as a missing complaint was filed on Monday by Shobha's husband. The bodies have been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of and circumstances around the deaths.

The Superintendent of Police further said, "During the initial investigation, the police found that a missing person report for these six people had been filed at the Vijayapura Rural Police Station on Monday. Shobha's husband, Bhimrai, filed this complaint."

The probe revealed that Shobha fought with her husband on August 24. She allegedly told him that she would leave the house and take her own life along with her children.

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The SP stated that after the altercation, Shobha left her home along with her four children at around 6 AM. She went to a residential school where her other son, a hearing-impaired boy, used to study. She took him along.