Kerala Weather Update: The intensified rainfall in Kerala on Thursday caused waterlogging, landslides, and swollen water levels in dams in some parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rains in six districts for the day.

The IMD issued an orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state. Apart from that, a yellow alert has been issued in the following five districts- Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram -for the day.

According to the weather department, an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

In Wayanad, the heavy showers caused landslides at the Thamarassery pass, thereby completely blocking it. Due to the collective efforts of public and authorities, the pass was later cleared for emergency traffic movement, the district administration said.

The officials said that huge eroded rocks, soil and trees fell down from a height of 30 meters. The district officials added that there was a possibility of more landslides in the area.

An expert committee will visit the area to explore ways in which the possibility of a major landslide in the future can be prevented.

The water level in various dams in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts rose to the "third stage of alert".

The weather department has warned of the possibility of strong winds in various parts of the state. The residents have been advised to stay vigilant.

The weather department also advised against fishing activities along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts on Thursday and Friday and off the Karnataka coast till September 1 due to the likelihood of heavy winds and bad weather.