West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a comprehensive probe into the fire at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in central Kolkata, while alleging that the tragedy was a grim reminder of the "legacy of negligence" left behind by the previous regime.

Adhikari said the administration was focused on rescue and relief operations, providing medical assistance to the injured and investigating the circumstances that led to the fire. In a post on X, CM said, "Shocked and anguished by the tragic fire incident at the hotel on Mirza Galib Street in Kolkata. While we remain focused on the rescue & relief operations and conduct investigation regarding what went wrong, it is impossible to ignore the reality we are facing today. This tragedy is a grim reminder of the legacy of negligence left behind by the previous regime. For years, the City's & State's infrastructure was allowed to grow unchecked, with structures being permitted to be built and operate as hotels and other businesses while completely ignoring mandatory fire safety norms."

The Chief Minister also assured that the administration would provide all possible assistance to those affected by the tragedy. He further said, "The previous administration systematically looked the other way, failing to enforce basic compliance audits and allowing these unsafe conditions to fester. We are now working tirelessly to undo the damage of that era and to enforce the safety standards that should have been in place all along. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this heartbreaking tragedy. I have instructed the administration to ensure that the injured receive the absolute best medical attention and support."

ALSO READ: Kolkata Fire: Massive Flame Breaks Out At Electric Scooter Charging Point Near New Town Central Mall | Video "A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been immediately formed to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into this incident. We are determined to find the truth and ensure that justice is served. Prayers for the departed souls," CM added. The fire broke out at the hotel at around 2 am on Wednesday, killing at least nine people, including a child, and injuring several others, officials said. Around 60 people were rescued from the building. According to sources, some of those killed were Bangladeshi nationals who had come to Kolkata for medical treatment. The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata said its officials reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and gathered details about the deceased and injured. "According to local authorities, a total of nine people have died in the fire so far. Local police have confirmed the identities of five Bangladeshi nationals among the deceased", the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata said in a statement.

"The Deputy High Commission has contacted the families of the victims, and four of them have been identified as members of the same family", it added. ALSO READ: Veteran Bengali Filmmaker Raja Sen Dies At 71; Who Was He? "The identities of the remaining victims have not yet been confirmed by local authorities. Additionally, six injured Bangladeshi nationals were released after receiving primary treatment.", the statement said. The SIT will investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire and ascertain whether mandatory safety norms were followed at the hotel. (Note: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran and has been published through a syndicated feed. Source - ANI)