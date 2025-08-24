- By Chetna Shree
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kolkata Metro Orange Line: Kolkata Metro’s long-awaited Orange Line stretch from New Garia to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is nearing completion, aiming to enhance north-south connectivity in the city. The New Garia-Airport Metro, also known as Kolkata Metro Line 6, has a total of 24 stations and is expected to serve over five lakh passengers daily. Once operational, it would revolutionise daily commutes and reduce traffic pressure on the roads.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a 5.4 km stretch of the Kolkata Metro from Kavi Subhash and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay along with the Kolkata Metro Green and Yellow Line.
All You Need To Know About Kolkata Metro Line 6
Kolkata Metro Line 6, or Kolkata Metro Orange Line, or New Garia-Airport Metro, is a major metro rail project aimed at connecting the airport with the southern and eastern parts of the city. Spanning over 30 kilometres, the Kolkata Metro Line 6 will feature a total of 24 stations named after prominent Bengali personalities, blending rich heritage with a modern transit system.
The New Garia-Airport Metro was approved in 2010, and the total cost of the project is estimated at around Rs 3,951 crore, Times Now reported. The project was executed by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).
Kolkata Metro Line 6: Check Route, Stations, Connectivity
The Kolkata Metro Orange Line running from Kavi Subhash (New Garia) to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport consists of 24 stations. The stations are:
- Jai Hind/Biman Bandar – Airport (Interchange: Yellow Line)
- VIP Road – Teghoria (Interchange: Green Line)
- Chinar Park – New Town
- City Centre 2
- Mangaldeep
- Eco Park
- Mother’s Wax Museum
- Shiksha Tirtha
- Biswa Bangla Convention Centre
- Swapno Bhor
- Nazrul Tirtha
- Nabadiganta – Salt Lake
- Salt Lake Sector V (Interchange: Green Line)
- Nalban
- Gour Kishore Ghosh
- Beleghata
- Barun Sengupta – Mathpukur/Dhapa
- Ritwik Ghatak – Uttar Panchanagram
- VIP Bazar
- Hemanta Mukhopadhyay – Ruby Crossing
- Kavi Sukanta – Kalikapur
- Jyotirindra Nandi – Mukundapur
- Satyajit Ray – SRFTI/Hiland Park
- Kavi Subhash – New Garia (Interchange: Blue Line)
Kolkata Metro Orange Line provides seamless connectivity with the other two metro routes. Commuters will be able to interchange at Salt Lake Sector V, VIP Road, and Kavi Subhash. In addition to this, the Kolkata Metro plans to introduce a common smart card and token system for the convenience of commuters.