Kolkata Metro Orange Line: Kolkata Metro’s long-awaited Orange Line stretch from New Garia to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is nearing completion, aiming to enhance north-south connectivity in the city. The New Garia-Airport Metro, also known as Kolkata Metro Line 6, has a total of 24 stations and is expected to serve over five lakh passengers daily. Once operational, it would revolutionise daily commutes and reduce traffic pressure on the roads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a 5.4 km stretch of the Kolkata Metro from Kavi Subhash and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay along with the Kolkata Metro Green and Yellow Line.

All You Need To Know About Kolkata Metro Line 6

Kolkata Metro Line 6, or Kolkata Metro Orange Line, or New Garia-Airport Metro, is a major metro rail project aimed at connecting the airport with the southern and eastern parts of the city. Spanning over 30 kilometres, the Kolkata Metro Line 6 will feature a total of 24 stations named after prominent Bengali personalities, blending rich heritage with a modern transit system.