Naidunia Representative, Bhopal: Nearly 1.25 crore women in Madhya Pradesh are awaiting the 39th instalment of the Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana. According to reports, the funds are expected to be released on August 19. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is likely to transfer the instalment directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries during an event in Maihar district.

ALSO READ: Ladli Behna Yojana: 39th Installment Likely Before Raksha Bandhan; Rs 1500 To Be Released By THIS Date Preparations Underway For Chief Minister's Proposed Visit Preparations are underway in Maihar district for CM Yadav's proposed visit. The District Collector shared information about a review of arrangements on X, fueling speculation that the Chief Minister may release the 39th instalment of the Ladli Behna Yojana from the district on August 19. However, the district administration has not issued a final confirmation regarding the date of the visit.

Delay In 39th Instalment Of Ladli Behna Yojana Under the Ladli Behna Yojana, funds typically reach beneficiaries' bank accounts on or before the 15th. However, the 39th instalment has been delayed to Independence Day celebrations and other events involving CM Yadav.

While the funds were initially expected around Raksha Bandhan, reports suggest it is now likely to be released on August 19. Will Beneficiaries Receive Rs 1,500 Or Rs 1,750? Under the Ladli Behna Yojana, beneficiaries previously received an additional Rs 250 as a gift during Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj along with their regular instalment. This has raised questions among women about whether they will receive Rs 1,500 or Rs 1,750 this month.

Reports suggest that beneficiaries are expected to receive Rs 1,750. This includes the regular Rs 1,500 scheme instalment along with a separate Rs 250 as a Rakhi gift, which will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of "beloved sisters" in Madhya Pradesh.

How To Check Payment Status Online: A Step-By-Step Guide ALSO READ: Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC Last Date: Why Is It Important, How To Apply Online? | Details Inside - Visit the official portal: Go to cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in. - Access the status page: On the homepage, click on the 'Application and Payment Status' option. - Enter details: Enter your Samagra ID or registration number in the designated field. - Generate OTP: Fill in the CAPTCHA code and click to receive a One-Time Password (OTP). - Enter OTP: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. - Verfiy and View: Once verified, your complete payment history and latest instalment details will appear on the screen.