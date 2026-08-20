Just over a month after being opened for traffic, the 63-km Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway has come under scrutiny after multiple construction-related issues surfaced, including over 65 potholes, waterlogging, road collapses and cracks in bridge structures.

The latest concern emerged in Sarojini Nagar, where a portion of the road near Gauri Sainik School caved in and cracks appeared on a bridge, raising questions over the quality of construction work.

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One Lane Closed After Road Collapse

Following the road cave-in on Thursday, traffic movement on one lane from Kanpur to Lucknow was stopped and repair work was started.

Vehicles were diverted through the national highway to ensure smooth movement and avoid any safety risks. According to officials, the road has sunk at two locations along a 14.6-km stretch of the expressway.

Cracks Appear On Divider And Bridge Beam

Visuals from the affected areas showed the road surface sinking at some spots, while other sections appeared damaged and crumbling.

Cracks were also reported on the expressway divider. In addition, cracks have emerged on the upper surface of the beams connecting bridge pillars, adding to concerns about the structural condition.

Workers have started filling the cracked portions with cement, while teams have been deployed to repair the sunken road sections.

Construction Quality Under Question

The expressway was opened for public use only recently, making the appearance of such defects a major concern for commuters.

Travellers have demanded a detailed technical inspection of the affected road and bridge sections, along with a review of construction materials and workmanship.

Officials said the damaged portions and cracked beams are being repaired under the supervision of the authorities and the construction agency. The exact reason behind the collapse and cracks has not yet been determined.

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Previous Road Collapse On Expressway

This is not the first issue reported on the newly opened expressway.

Earlier, just days after its inauguration on July 13, around 30 feet of the road had collapsed at two locations near Korari on the Unnao-Lucknow carriageway.

A large section of the road had caved in and filled with rainwater, while another portion measuring around 8 feet had collapsed near the Bani toll plaza, raising further concerns over the expressway’s construction quality.