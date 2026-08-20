Lucknow Murder-Suicide Case: A bank employee in Lucknow shot dead his estranged wife, an employee at the ICICI Bank, on Thursday before killing his younger sister and shooting himself dead. As per the reports, Manas Bajpai, the accused, was involved in a dispute with his wife, Divya Mishra, one of the victims. Apart from this, his sister was reportedly dealing with mental health issues. The officials stated that the dead bodies have been recovered, adding that a probe has been launched into the matter.

Accused Kills Wife, Sister Bajpai, after shooting his wife to death outside the bank office at Mithaiwala Square, drove to his house and shot dead his sister Tulika. The accused committed suicide after killing his wife and sister, sending shockwaves among the locals. The reports suggest that the accused was also dealing with mental health issues due to disputes with his wife.

ALSO READ: Telangana Shocker: Class 10 Student Stabs Principal 27 Times; Here's How 'Babu' Exposed Murder Plot WhatsApp Status Mystery The accused, soon after killing his wife, had even posted a status on WhatsApp, informing the contacts that he was going to commit suicide. As per the reports, his wife was the sister of famous YouTuber Pragya Mishra and has filed an appeal for divorce from Manas Bajpai. While she was residing in Alambagh for the past few months, the accused was living in his sister Siba's rented house near the Husadiya intersection.

Authorities Begin Probe The victim was rushed to the Lohia Hospital around 1:15 pm soon after the incident, where doctors declared her dead. The officials are likely to talk to the eyewitnesses, examine the CCTV footages and Bajpai's call records for more details. Apart from this, the investigators are also expected to dive deep into the relationship between Bajpai and his deceased wife.

ALSO READ: Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Uttarakhand HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Pulkit Arya And Other Convicts; What Were The Key Evidence The officials could also launch a separate probe to disclose the exact reasons behind Bajpai's decision to kill his sister.