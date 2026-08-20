More than a week after the shocking murder of a school principal in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, police arrested two 10th-class students from the same school. The arrest comes as the investigation took a dramatic turn after a single word from the principal’s final phone call, “babu”, became a crucial clue.

The principal and school director, Roopa Reddy, was found dead at her residence on August 11, with investigators claiming that she had been stabbed 27 times. During the investigation, officers examined her last conversation with her aunt, in which she reportedly uttered the word “babu” moments before the call got disconnected.

ALSO READ: Telangana Crime: Wife Allegedly Plots Husband's Murder With Lover, Chats Trigger Police Probe The word changed the direction of the probe. Since “babu” is commonly used by teachers to address students, investigators began looking into the possibility that someone from Roopa’s school could be involved in the murder. Following the new lead, police questioned people familiar with Roopa’s routine, including students and school staff members.

During the investigation, officers began closely monitoring two Class 10 students after noticing unusual behaviour. Police said the two minors suddenly began spending large amounts of money and partying with friends after the murder. Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar said, “After the murder, we noticed that the two students were suddenly spending a lot of money and partying with friends. This raised suspicion, and we detained the two minors on Wednesday morning.”

Cash, iPhone Recovered From Minor Police recovered Rs 1.51 lakh in cash and an iPhone from one of the accused minors. Initially, the student allegedly claimed that his parents had given him the money. However, police said forensic examination of the cash revealed traces of human blood. According to investigators, both boys had a habit of consuming alcohol. Police said one of the students was particularly interested in riding bikes and cars and wanted to earn money quickly. Earlier Warning By Roopa May Have Triggered Murder Plot Investigators found that one of the minors had come to Roopa’s attention around 15 days before the murder. As per the officials, the two accused planned to steal from the principal's house as they were aware she would have money in her residence after the school fee collection period.

Police said Roopa and some school staff members had caught the student carrying a mobile phone and cash in a bag. He was reportedly reprimanded, and Roopa decided to remove him from the hostel and allow him to attend only regular classes.

Police said the student’s parents were also informed about his behaviour. Investigators suspect this incident may have created resentment against Roopa and pushed him towards the crime. How Was The Principal Killed? Police believe the murder plan was prepared around five days before the incident. According to investigators, the two minors arranged gloves and knives to avoid leaving evidence and conducted a recce of the area. They allegedly checked the location of CCTV cameras before executing the plan.

ALSO READ: Dead, Shifted And Untraceable: Over 73 Lakh Names Found 'Uncollectable' In Telangana Voters List On August 11, police allege that one of the students entered Roopa’s house by climbing the compound wall, while the other stayed outside. The student who entered the house allegedly began searching for money. Police said Roopa was speaking on the phone when she noticed him inside.

Fearing that Roopa would identify him and report the theft, the student allegedly attacked her with a knife. Police said he stabbed her 27 times before escaping with around Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. After the murder, the accused allegedly threw his clothes into a drain in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The two accused students have been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Police said the process of sending them to a juvenile home is underway as further investigation continues.