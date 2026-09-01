The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall for the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The weather department said that the rainfall will be brought by a combined effect of weather systems across western and eastern India. A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will move west-northwestward through northern Odisha and Jharkhand over the next 48 hours. A strong trough is also extending from South Gujarat, through Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and into the Bay of Bengal.

Very Heavy rainfall: According to the alert, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in eastern Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Seoni, Mandla, and Panna districts. Heavy rainfall: Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is also expected in 13 districts, including Vidisha, Raisen, and Narmadapuram. ALSO READ: MP: 4 Children Of Same Family Die Of Mysterious Illness After Picnic On Sindh River Bank In Shivpuri; Health Dept Probes Light rain, cloudy skies: Central districts, including the capital Bhopal, Sehore, and Rajgarh, are expected to experience cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall. Sidhi, Satna receive rainfall, Bhopal remains cloudy On Tuesday, Sidhi received 23 mm of rain while eastern and central parts of the state received moderate rain. The western areas received scattered downpour. By evening, the maximum rainfall of 23 mm was recorded in Sidhi and 11 mm in Satna. Additionally, 8 mm in Betul, 4 mm in Khajuraho of Chhatarpur district, 2 mm each in Ujjain-Umaria and drizzle was also recorded in Rewa, Naugaon and Sagar.

In the capital Bhopal, there were showers at some places, but the skies remained cloudy throughout the day. ALSO READ: MP’s Chitrakoot, Satna Face Flood Fury; Mandakini River Overflows, SDRF Rescues People By Helicopters IMD forecast in other states Apart from MP, regions like Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Northeast will get heavy showers on Wednesday, as per IMD forecast. In Delhi-NCR, the IMD has issued an alert for scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning possible in the region.