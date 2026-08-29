Maharashtra News: A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officer in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was forced to eat expired biscuits by the locals during his inspection. As per the reports, the villagers accused him of taking bribes and forced him to eat the food materials that he allegedly cleared. Earlier, a massive controversy erupted in the region after a 2-year-old child fell ill after eating snacks from a local shop.

Villagers Slam FDA Officer The FDA officer arrived at the site to conduct an inspection following the protest by villagers; however, the row further escalated after the locals accused him of protecting the shopkeeper. The locals alleged that the inspection was not done properly and accused the officer of taking a bribe. While most of the locals criticized the officer, some of them forced him to eat the expired biscuits.

महाराष्ट्र छत्रपति संभाजीनगर के वैजापुर में एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है।



पान की दुकान से खरीदा गया खट्टा-मीठा चिवड़ा खाने से महज 2 साल के मासूम बच्चे की हालत गंभीर हो गई।



घटना के बाद जांच के लिए पहुंचे एफडीए (FDA) अधिकारी पर नागरिकों ने आरोप लगाया है कि उसने कोई… pic.twitter.com/qqLGD3DMrO — UJJWAL DOBHAL (@UjjwalDobhal) August 29, 2026 As per the local residents, the dispute began when a two-year-old boy fell ill after eating a snack packet. The victim was rushed to a local hospital by the family members after his condition worsened. The incident sparked outrage among the family and locals, who later approached the FDA office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and lodged a complaint. ALSO READ: FDA Cancels Cipla Pune Unit's Drug Sale Licence Over Reactin Plus Lapses; Firm Challenges Order

'Inspection Not Conducted Properly' An FDA official arrived at the store for an inspection upon receiving the complaint. However, locals alleged that the suspected packets were removed from the store ahead of the inspection. The reports suggest that the officer found a large quantity of expired biscuits during the inspection. However, the villagers alleged that the officer did not take any concrete action despite seizing those products.

The angered villages then surrounded the officer and raised a slogan against him. Apart from this, some of them accused him of being compromised and forced him to eat the alleged expired materials. The FDA in Maharashtra has taken several concrete actions against the food stores in the past few days.