- Teenager threatened to jump from Khavda Hill in Maharashtra.
- Father fell trying to save son; mother then jumped.
- Tragic incident claims lives of all three family members.
In a tragic incident in Maharashtra, an 18-year-old man and his parents died after a three-hour effort to persuade the teenager to move away from the edge of a hill ended in a fatal fall.
The incident happened on Friday at Khavda Hill in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, where the teenager had apparently gone to the edge of the hill around 10 am and threatened to end his life.
Three-Hour Rescue Effort
Police along with villagers, tourists and family members spent about three hours persuading the boy to move away from the edge. The teenager, however, remained near the place.
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The teenager's mother and others at the site repeatedly pleaded with him to step away from the edge. The entire incident was captured on video by tourists and locals who were at the site.
Eyewitness Sanjay Jadhav said the family and others had made repeated efforts to convince the teenager.
“The parents and others tried very hard to make him understand, but he didn't listen and kept standing on the edge of the hill. Police officials were also there,” NDTV quoted Jadhav. He added, “The mother kept pleading with him not to jump.”
Father Attempts To Save Son
In the last 15-20 minutes of the ordeal, the boy's father climbed up the hill and tried to convince his son to come back safely.
At about 1 pm his father tried to grab onto his son, but they lost balance and slid down the hill. A few minutes later, the boy's mother also jumped off the cliff. All 3 family members lost their lives in the incident.
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Police Investigate Incident
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The teenager was reportedly a resident of the Devlai area.
The incident has raised concerns over safety at the hill, particularly around areas with steep and dangerous edges. Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances leading up to the tragedy as part of the investigation.
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