In a tragic incident in Maharashtra, an 18-year-old man and his parents died after a three-hour effort to persuade the teenager to move away from the edge of a hill ended in a fatal fall.

The incident happened on Friday at Khavda Hill in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, where the teenager had apparently gone to the edge of the hill around 10 am and threatened to end his life.

Three-Hour Rescue Effort

Police along with villagers, tourists and family members spent about three hours persuading the boy to move away from the edge. The teenager, however, remained near the place.

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The teenager's mother and others at the site repeatedly pleaded with him to step away from the edge. The entire incident was captured on video by tourists and locals who were at the site.

Eyewitness Sanjay Jadhav said the family and others had made repeated efforts to convince the teenager.

“The parents and others tried very hard to make him understand, but he didn't listen and kept standing on the edge of the hill. Police officials were also there,” NDTV quoted Jadhav. He added, “The mother kept pleading with him not to jump.”