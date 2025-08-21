The Maharashtra Mandal of Mayur Vihar is set to celebrate its 38th Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav with a four-day cultural extravaganza from August 27 to 30. The festivities, to be held at the Garg Celebrations Hall in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, will feature a series of community-led programs and will culminate in an eco-friendly idol immersion ceremony.

The annual event is a cornerstone for the Marathi community in East Delhi and Noida, bringing together families from Mayur Vihar Phases 1, 2, and 3, Vasundhara Enclave, and nearby areas. The Mandal serves as a crucial social and cultural hub, aiming to preserve traditions for the younger generation and provide a support network for families, especially those new to the city.

According to the schedule released, the festival will commence on the evening of Wednesday, August 27th, with the Ganpati Murti Sthapana at 5 PM. The first day will be dedicated to young talent with a cultural program titled “VIVIDH KALA GUNA DARSHAN.”

The cultural lineup continues on August 28th with a play titled “WOMEN OF RAMAYANA,” directed by Anamika Gautam. On Friday, August 29th, after the evening Aarti at 7:30 PM, the Mandal will host its popular musical program, “SWARDHARA.” The evening will showcase talented in-house singers from the community performing solo and in groups, and will be followed by Prasad and heavy refreshments for all attendees.

A key highlight of this year's celebration is the Mandal's commitment to an environmentally conscious festival. On the final day, the Ganpati idol immersion (Visarjan) will be conducted in a completely eco-friendly manner. Organizers have confirmed the idol will be immersed in a large steel tub of water on-site. The water containing the dissolved clay will then be used for plants, ensuring it is returned to nature without polluting the Yamuna or other local water bodies.