A strange incident has been reported from a government tribal hostel in Maharashtra's Amravati district, where 608 students reportedly left the hostel and returned home amid rumours of ghosts and paranormal activity.

This incident happened in Doma Tribal Ashram School in Amravati. According to the school students, they heard strange noises in the hostel at night, and the kids got scared, which led to them running away.

Students Report Hearing Strange Noises

The students stated that they heard bell ringing and abnormal sounds of laughing and crying at night. The hostel had a total of 608 students, of which there were 263 boys and 345 girls.

As rumours about possible paranormal activity spread, fear gripped the hostel, and the students returned to their homes.

School Administration Takes Action

School authorities heard this issue keenly and intervened to control the situation. According to school headmaster Sanjay Chaudhary, many girl students complained about hearing odd noises during the night.

As part of the response, some students were taken to a hospital for medical examination, including an assessment by a psychiatrist.

Following the examination, the doctor suggested that the symptoms reported by the children could be linked to severe hysteria, a condition in which intense fear or stress can lead to unusual physical or behavioural symptoms.

The administration is now attempting to address the concerns of the students and prevent rumours from spreading further.

(With Jagran.com inputs)