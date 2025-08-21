In a shocking incident, four people died while two were seriously affected after nitrogen gas leaked at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Six of the employees were affected out of which four died while two were undergoing treatment.

The gas leak took place at Melody Pharma Private Limited, located in Tarapur MIDC in Boisar in the afternoon. Providing details about the incident, Chief of Palghar district disaster management cell, Vivekanand Kadam, said that the incident took place between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm.

The nitrogen gas in one of the units of the company leaked, affecting the staff working there. He said, "Six workers were rushed to the hospital, where four of them died around 6.15 pm". He added that two others were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital in Boisar. The police have identified the deceased as Kalpesh Raut, Bangali Thakur, Dheeraj Prajapati and Kamlesh Yadav. Those serously affected and were undergoing treatment were identified as Rohan Shinde and Nilesh Hadal.