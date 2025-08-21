- By Shubham Bajpai
Thu, 21 Aug 2025 08:16 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
In a shocking incident, four people died while two were seriously affected after nitrogen gas leaked at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Six of the employees were affected out of which four died while two were undergoing treatment.
The gas leak took place at Melody Pharma Private Limited, located in Tarapur MIDC in Boisar in the afternoon. Providing details about the incident, Chief of Palghar district disaster management cell, Vivekanand Kadam, said that the incident took place between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm.
The nitrogen gas in one of the units of the company leaked, affecting the staff working there. He said, "Six workers were rushed to the hospital, where four of them died around 6.15 pm".
He added that two others were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital in Boisar. The police have identified the deceased as Kalpesh Raut, Bangali Thakur, Dheeraj Prajapati and Kamlesh Yadav. Those serously affected and were undergoing treatment were identified as Rohan Shinde and Nilesh Hadal.
Ammonia leak in Mumbai
Earlier on July 23, an ammonia gas leak was reported at the Mahananda Dairy plant in Mumbai's Goregaon (East). The leakage took place at around 9:12 pm, prompting a multi-agency response to cap it.
According to civic officials, ammonia gas started leaking from a tank with a capacity of 3,000 kg. The tank was located inside a refrigeration unit on the ground floor, which spanned across 2,000 square feet.
The cause of the leakage was reported to be a faulty valve. Teams from the Mumbai fire brigade, Police, HAZMAT unit, ward staff and 108 Ambulance services were immediately mobilised and as a precautionary measure, the electrical supply of the plant was disconnected.