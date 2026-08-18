In a gruesome murder, a 35-year-old man and his four-year-old son were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in Chikkabanavara, Bengaluru, on Monday morning. Police have arrested the man’s wife, Harini, and her alleged lover, Vinay, in connection with the killings.

The deceased were identified as Abhinandan, who worked at a private firm, and his four-year-old son. According to police, the case came to light after Harini called the emergency helpline 112, allegedly in an attempt to mislead investigators. When police arrived at the house, they found the bodies. There were no stab wounds or major external injuries, but officers noticed bruises on Abhinandan’s body, raising suspicions of foul play, reported PTI.

Police suspect Harini and Vinay planned the murders because Harini allegedly wanted to end her marriage and live with Vinay. Marital problems and alleged affair Abhinandan and Harini got married in 2021 and had reportedly been experiencing marital problems for several years. The couple had allegedly been sleeping in separate rooms for around two years, reported India Today. Police said Harini met Vinay through Snapchat in December 2024 and later entered into a relationship with him. She had reportedly been asking Abhinandan for a divorce, as she wanted to live with Vinay. Abhinandan, meanwhile, had allegedly become suspicious of his wife’s relationship with Vinay. Around two weeks before the murders, he approached the police seeking her call detail records, which led to frequent arguments between the couple. ALSO READ: How To Kill, Remove Bloodstains, Dispose Bodies: How AI Chatbot Was Used To Plan Bengaluru Triple Murder Police suspect the murder plan was hatched after another argument between Abhinandan and Harini on August 14, two days before the killings. During the argument, Abhinandan allegedly assaulted Harini. How the killings were carried out Harini told police that the family had gone to a relative’s house on August 16 and returned home in the evening. Later that night, Abhinandan and his son watched Bigg Boss on television. At around 11 pm, Vinay allegedly arrived at the house. Police suspect Harini initially hid him in a passage near the garage before allowing him inside, reported India Today.

At around 11:30 pm, Abhinandan went to his separate room to sleep. Police allege that Harini then brought Vinay into her room and checked several times to ensure that her husband was asleep. Around 12:30 am, Harini and Vinay allegedly wore gloves they had purchased earlier and entered Abhinandan’s room. ALSO READ: Bengaluru: Live-In Partner Slits 22-Year-Old Girlfriend's Throat; Shocking Motive Emerges Vinay grabbed Abhinandan by the neck and strangled him, while Harini held his legs. The noise reportedly woke the couple’s son. Police allege that the child was also killed after witnessing the attack. Police trace alleged lover On Monday morning, Harini allegedly attempted to mislead the police by calling the emergency helpline. A police team reached the house and found both victims dead, apparently in sleeping positions. Although there were no stab wounds, officers noticed bruises on Abhinandan’s body, raising suspicions of foul play. Harini was detained for questioning but was initially reluctant to answer investigators’ questions. Police seized the mobile phones of Abhinandan and Harini and examined their call records and other communications. During the investigation, officers traced Vinay’s phone number. Police said Harini eventually disclosed her alleged relationship with Vinay and their alleged involvement in the murders. Vinay was taken into custody and allegedly admitted to his involvement in the killings. Harini and Vinay have both been arrested in connection with the double murder. Police are now collecting further evidence and examining their communications and other leads to establish the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the killings.