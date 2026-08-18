Naidunia Correspondent, Khandwa | A public hearing programme in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh witnessed a unique protest as a man came there wearing a dog mask. Led by Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Deepak Mullu Rathore, a group of young men approached officials wearing dog mask. Security guards initially prevented them from entering, but after a brief argument, they were allowed entry.

Why Did Youth Wear A Dog Mask? Upon entering the public hearing hall, the young man began barking at the officials, leaving everyone present in shock. Rathore first took the young man to Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer Sanjay Shukla, alleging that fraud was being committed in the name of animal sterilisation in the city and that there was a severe lack of transparency in the implementation of the scheme.

ALSO READ: 6-Year-Old Pug Wins World's Ugliest Dog 2026: 5 Iconic Winners From Previous Years "In Khandwa, corruption has taken place in the name of dog sterilisation. To expose that corruption, our Doggy brother had to come from Delhi. Regarding all these issues, he has submitted an application against Khandwa Municipal Corporation in the Collector's public hearing that they have issued a bill of Rs 40 lakh for the sterilisation drive," Rathore said while speaking to reporters.

Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh: On the Sterilization of Dogs Case, Leader of Opposition in Khandwa Municipal Corporation, Deepak Rathore says, "In Khandwa corruption has taken place in the name of sterilization, in the name of dog sterilization. To expose that corruption, our Doggy… pic.twitter.com/e8m1c8VHgb — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2026 Authorities Deny The Allegations. Executive Engineer Sanjay Shukla categorically rejected the allegations of fraud levelled by the Leader of the Opposition. He assured that all official data and documents related to the sterilisation campaign would be made available soon. ALSO READ: Indore: Aggressive Dog Bites 40 People Near Aurobindo Hospital, Escapes Municipal Officials' Drive Amid Panic Among Residents

Memorandum Submitted To ADM, Demanding Fair Probe Rathore, accompanied by man wearing a dog mask, approached ADM Kashiram Badole. The young man himself delivered a complaint application to the ADM. The application demanded transparency in the sterilisation drive to provide relief to the city's public from stray dogs. If any irregularities occurred in the implementation of the scheme, an impartial investigation should be conducted, and strict action should be taken against the culprits, he urged.