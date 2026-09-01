Manipur Crisis: Manipur's Kangpokpi district remained boiling as at least 30 houses were set ablaze, and a villager sustained a bullet injury in a fresh spell of violence on Tuesday. India Today reported that three Liangmai Naga villages in Kangpokpi were attacked by a group of armed miscreants early this morning. Around 4 am, attackers unleashed violence in Tapon Khunou and Makui Pipuram villages, leaving a trail of destruction. They set houses and other property on fire.

Earlier, three civilians, including two women, were killed and four others injured in firing by militants at a hill village in the Kangpokpi district on Monday. Militants armed with sophisticated weapons attacked N Teikhang village under T Waichong sub-division in the Kuki-majority district around 9.30 am.

The militants also burnt several houses and engaged in a heavy exchange of fire with armed groups belonging to another community. The deceased were identified as Tingneichin Lhouvum (40), Hoineineng Lhoujem (21) and Lamtinthang Lhoujem (35).

#KANGPOKPI : Tapon Naga village arson by suspected Kuki militants According to sources, the Tapon village chief had sought protection from the #CRPF post stationed at Bunglabung Kuki village. Villagers alleged that security forces did not respond despite assurances that… pic.twitter.com/FVaMFwsb5m

The injured were identified as Nemneichong Lhoujem (50), Seilun Lhoujem (70), Deilhing Haokip (55) and Kamtinsei Chongloi (38). Strongly condemning the incident, the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) announced a 24-hour total shutdown along NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) from 5 am on September 1.

#BREAKING - Kuki militants are reportedly attacking Naga Villages located on IT Road in Kangpokpi District - Upper and Lower Tapon Village and Pipuram Village. Several houses belonging to Nagas have been set on fire, no casualty report as of now. More Details Awaited! pic.twitter.com/BEZ8NZvNhv

"Educational institutions, medical, fire services, banking and electricity departments are, however, exempted from the purview of the shutdown," it said in a statement.

The Twilang Area Kuki Civil Society Organisations Working Committee also condemned the killings, calling them an "unprovoked and barbaric attack". "The authorities must immediately deploy adequate personnel to ensure safe passage for the injured persons while they are being transported to hospital," it said.

(With PTI Inputs)