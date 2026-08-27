The Barrackpore Police on Thursday told the Calcutta High Court that there were "mistakes of fact" in 10 FIRs lodged against West Bengal minister Arjun Singh during the Trinamool Congress rule. During the hearing of a petition by Singh challenging the FIRs, the police told the court that it had filed closure reports before the magistrate's court. Taking note of the police submission, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya disposed of Singh's petition. On October 14, 2025, the high court granted an interim protection to Singh from coercive action by police, observing that the dispute, prima facie. seemed to be political in nature.

From time to time, this protection was extended by the court. Notably, all the 10 complaints were filed on September 10, 2025, at various police stations under the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. The court had directed the Barrackpore police commissioner to submit a report before the court, which was presented during Thursday's hearing. ALSO READ: 'Made Numerous Attempts To Contact But…’: Neighbours After West Bengal Couple Goes Missing In Nepal Flash Floods In its report, the police said that all 10 cases had ended in final reports citing "mistake of facts". Additional government pleader Suryaneel Das, representing the police, told the court that probe into the 10 criminal cases had been completed and a "Final Report Mistake of Facts (FRMF)" was filed in respect of all the cases before the trial court.

An FRMF is a closure report filed by police when a probe concludes that the facts or circumstances of an incident were different from those stated in the complaint. This results in no criminal offence being established against the accused.

Earlier on June 30, a report by the commissioner stated that all complaints against Singh were apprehensive in nature. The report had clarified that the incident that allegedly created a law and order situation was claimed in the complaints but had never occurred within the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate area.

ALSO READ: West Bengal SIR: What Happens To Voters Excluded From Voter List? SC Seeks Full Details From ECI Singh has oscillated between the TMC and the BJP thrice in five years. He joined the BJP in 2019 after leaving the Mamata Banerjee-led party. He returned to the TMC in 2022 only to rejoin the BJP in 2024. In the current Suvendu Adhikari government, Singh is serving as the Transport and Labour Minister after he won from Noapara in North 24 Parganas district in the Assembly elections. (With PTI Inputs)