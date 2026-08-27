Jagran Correspondent, Durgapur: A couple residing at Tapovan City in Bamunara, Kanksa, in the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, has been missing since the devastating flash floods struck Nepal. The couple, identified as Mousumi Ganguly and Arindam Ganguly, had set out for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage on August 21 through a travel agency.

Durgapur Couple Goes Missing After Flash Floods The couple had planned to travel to Mansarovar via Nepal. However, it has been impossible to establish contact with them since the catastrophe occurred. Speaking to Jagran, Gautam Adhikari, a resident of Tapovan City, stated that the couple was extremely excited about the trip and had fully prepared for it physically.

According to Adhikari, he called the couple on Monday; the phone rang, but no one answered. Subsequently, news of the tragedy in Nepal emerged, and their phones have remained completely switched off since then. Adhikari further informed that the group, which travelled through a travel agency named ‘Chalo Jai’, consists of 36 people in total, including six from Durgapur and others from Kolkata.

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Following the incident, the family, relatives and locals remain deeply concerned and have prayed for their safe return. The local police also visited the area to gather information about the situation on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal claimed that nearly 300 Indians are among more than 400 foreigners missing after devastating flash floods hit the Himalayan region on Wednesday.