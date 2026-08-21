In a disturbing incident, a 25-year-old air hostess was raped by a man posing as a transgender person at her flat in Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Anil Shinde (28) and entered the woman’s home on the pretext of curing her husband through black magic.

How Did The Incident Take Place? The incident took place between 12.20 pm and 12.50 pm. Shinde entered the building dressed as a transgender person. He then convinced the security guards to let her enter the building. The accused allegedly knocked several doors before the woman opened her flat on the third floor.

The 28-year-old man claimed that he could ward off evil eyes and then allegedly assaulted the woman inside the house, police said. The woman said that Shinde allegedly sprinkled water on her before sexually assaulting her. What Did The Police Do? At around 11 pm, on Tuesday, the woman approached the police. A three-member police team began to initiate the probe. Within four hours of the search, the police found him in a slum area in the Kalwara area.

During the search, the cops scanned over 100 CCTV cameras between the Pawai building and Kalwa. They tracked the accused, who wore a saree, leaving the area in an autorickshaw towards a slum in Thane's Kharegaon. He was arrested from there.

Cops claimed that his family was also involved in begging while posing as transgender people in different parts of the city The cops are now investigating whether the accused man has an older criminal record or not.

Following the case, the police officials said that they have issued a caution, asking people to stay alert. They have asked the public not to allow unknown individuals to enter their houses.