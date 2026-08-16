In a tragic incident on Independence Day, an Indian Navy sailor, along with his wife and their two young children, was found dead inside their residential quarters at Navy Nagar in Colaba, Mumbai, on Saturday. Local police and naval security forces were alerted after the family failed to respond to calls, leading to the discovery of the bodies inside the official quarters. Local law enforcement authorities have initiated a comprehensive probe to establish the cause and exact circumstances surrounding the deaths.

ALSO READ: 'WhatsApp DP Removed, Calls On Hold, DNA Mismatch': Wife Of 'Dead' Indian Captain Claims Her Husband 'Still Alive' The Indian Navy has confirmed full cooperation with civil law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter. "In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and 2 children has been found dead at their residence on 15 Aug 26. Investigation is in progress by the police, and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same."

ALSO READ: 'He Was Coming Home To Get Married And Then A Mail Confirmed His Death': Kerala Sailor Killed In Attack Near Ukraine Coast Police have secured the site for forensic examination, and further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the preliminary cause of death are awaited pending autopsy reports. (Note: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran and has been published through a syndicated feed. Source - ANI)