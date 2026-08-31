State Bureau, Chandigarh: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Monday directed the Punjab Police to arrest Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring within five days over alleged casteist and offensive remarks against the late former Union Home Minister Buta Singh.

During a hearing on Monday, August 31, NCSC Chairman Kishore Makwana expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the investigation and arrests, instructing the police to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within five days.

Sarabjot Singh, the complainant and Buta Singh's son, was present during the hearing, while DSP Harpreet Singh and DSP Gulzar Singh represented the Punjab Police.

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NCSC Orders Swift Probe, Security Cover For Complainant

The NCSC directed the Punjab Police to complete the investigation swiftly and file a charge sheet before the competent court.

The Commission warned that if any negligence is found in the investigation, the concerned officials will be held accountable. The Commission also recommended providing security to Sarabjot Singh in Punjab and Delhi.

Background Of The Case

The case stems from an election rally held during the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election, where Warring allegedly made offensive and casteist remarks against the late former Union Home Minister Buta Singh. Sarbjot Singh filed a complaint alleging that Warring used derogatory slurs against his father, a prominent figure from the Mazhabi Sikh community.