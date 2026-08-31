- By Anuj Sharma
- Mon, 31 Aug 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
- NCSC ordered Raja Warring's arrest within five days.
- Remarks against late Buta Singh led to SC/ST Act FIR.
- Punjab Police to submit Action Taken Report swiftly.
State Bureau, Chandigarh: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Monday directed the Punjab Police to arrest Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring within five days over alleged casteist and offensive remarks against the late former Union Home Minister Buta Singh.
During a hearing on Monday, August 31, NCSC Chairman Kishore Makwana expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the investigation and arrests, instructing the police to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within five days.
Sarabjot Singh, the complainant and Buta Singh's son, was present during the hearing, while DSP Harpreet Singh and DSP Gulzar Singh represented the Punjab Police.
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NCSC Orders Swift Probe, Security Cover For Complainant
The NCSC directed the Punjab Police to complete the investigation swiftly and file a charge sheet before the competent court.
The Commission warned that if any negligence is found in the investigation, the concerned officials will be held accountable. The Commission also recommended providing security to Sarabjot Singh in Punjab and Delhi.
Background Of The Case
The case stems from an election rally held during the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election, where Warring allegedly made offensive and casteist remarks against the late former Union Home Minister Buta Singh. Sarbjot Singh filed a complaint alleging that Warring used derogatory slurs against his father, a prominent figure from the Mazhabi Sikh community.
Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Warring under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Following the controversy, Warring issued an unconditional apology, stating that Buta Singh was like a father figure to him and that he had no intention of insulting him.
Legal Options Open For Warring
Despite the NCSC directives, Warring remains open to legal options, including challenging the Commission's orders in court.
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Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have been tasked with making the arrest and submitting the report within five days. Further action will depend on the police status report and investigation.