Jamia Millia Islamia has issued show-cause notices to at least 12 students for holding a demonstration in support of Bilkis Bano near the university's Central Canteen on November 23. The action has sparked criticism from student organisations, particularly as eight of the students had recently participated in a hunger strike demanding the restoration of the students' union.

The university administration has defended these notices by saying that they were imposed as the demonstration was carried out at a venue which was not meant for such activities. It has said that students are free to demonstrate and state their views as long as they do so within the rules of the campus.

ALSO READ: Jamia Student Protest: Administration Sets Dates For Union Polls; Protesters Call Off Stir Protest was called after the Supreme Court granted conditional bail to two convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case in 2002, and put life sentences on hold till their conviction appeals are decided. Why Did Jamia Issue Show-Cause Notices? According to the notices issued by the Chief Proctor's office, students associated with different political organisations gathered near the Central Canteen and held a solidarity demonstration. They allegedly delivered speeches and raised slogans during the gathering.

The university has designated an area inside Gate No. 18 for student protests. However, the November 23 demonstration was held near the Central Canteen, which is surrounded by several departments and teaching blocks. The administration said the gathering disrupted normal campus activities, particularly as semester examinations were underway. It also alleged that some students did not show their identity cards to security personnel. The students were asked to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them. They were given until 9 pm on November 25 to submit their responses. Eight Students Had Recently Protested For Restoration Of Students' Union The notices have drawn attention because eight of the students reportedly served notices had recently participated in a hunger strike demanding the restoration of the Jamia students' union. Student organisations have criticised the university's action, calling it an attempt to intimidate students for expressing solidarity with Bilkis Bano. They have also questioned the timing of the notices, given the students' recent agitation over the students' union. The university, however, has maintained that the action is unrelated to the earlier hunger strike or the issue raised during the November 23 demonstration. It has said the notices concern the alleged violation of campus rules governing the location of protests.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh: Massive Fire Engulfs Madrasa Library; 63 Students Placed Under Emergency Medical Observation What Has The Jamia Administration Said? Jamia Chief Public Relations Officer Saima Saeed said students have the right to express their opinions and hold protests. However, she maintained that demonstrations cannot be allowed to interfere with the university's academic and administrative functioning.

She said the notices were issued because the students had chosen a location that was not designated for protests. The university has received the students' responses and is examining them. Further action, the administration said, will be taken in accordance with university regulations. No final disciplinary decision has been announced so far.