Under the visionary leadership of its founder Vice Chancellor, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr JM Vyas, National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, is observing "Vigilance Awareness Week-2025" from 27th October to 2nd November, centred around the national theme "Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility".

As part of the week's observance, SK Sareen, Advisor (Vigilance), NFSU, delivered an insightful talk on "Preventive Vigilance & The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018" on 28th October, highlighting key legal frameworks and proactive strategies to combat corruption.

Padma Shri Awardee, Dr JM Vyas, Vice Chancellor of NFSU, emphasised that honesty, like happiness, is an innate human quality. In his presidential address, he urged individuals to cultivate virtues that lead to a life free from crime and corruption. He explained that corruption arises when people seek to fulfil desires through unlawful means. To prevent this, he advocated for self-discipline and control over personal desires. His message was a powerful call to embrace integrity as a foundation for a just society.