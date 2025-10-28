- By News Desk
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 08:46 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Under the visionary leadership of its founder Vice Chancellor, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr JM Vyas, National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, is observing "Vigilance Awareness Week-2025" from 27th October to 2nd November, centred around the national theme "Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility".
As part of the week's observance, SK Sareen, Advisor (Vigilance), NFSU, delivered an insightful talk on "Preventive Vigilance & The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018" on 28th October, highlighting key legal frameworks and proactive strategies to combat corruption.
Padma Shri Awardee, Dr JM Vyas, Vice Chancellor of NFSU, emphasised that honesty, like happiness, is an innate human quality. In his presidential address, he urged individuals to cultivate virtues that lead to a life free from crime and corruption. He explained that corruption arises when people seek to fulfil desires through unlawful means. To prevent this, he advocated for self-discipline and control over personal desires. His message was a powerful call to embrace integrity as a foundation for a just society.
Prof. (Dr). SO Junare, Campus Director of NFSU-Gandhinagar, also addressed the gathering and reaffirmed NFSU's unwavering commitment to cultivating a culture of integrity. He further stated that by observing Vigilance Awareness Week, NFSU is not only strengthening ethical practices within the institution but also contributing meaningfully to the national mission of building a corruption-free India.
During the function, Prof. (Dr) Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Campus Director of NFSU-Goa, was also present on the dais. Faculty members and staff also took the Integrity Pledge in Rajbhasha-Hindi, reaffirming their dedication to upholding honesty and integrity in public life.