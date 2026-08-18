FASTag Local Pass Facility: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) expanded the facility of online FASTag local pass to 121 toll plazas across the country, an official statement said on Tuesday. In line with the government of India’s vision of Digital India and its commitment to enhancing Ease of Living for the citizens, NHAI has extended the facility of online FASTag ‘Local Passes’ to 121 toll plazas across the country, the authorities added.

No Need For Physical Visits To Toll Plazas For Pass The Online Local Pass enables eligible commuters to subscribe to the monthly Local pass online through the Rajmargyatra Mobile App, eliminating the need for physical visits to toll plazas and manual submission of supporting documents. The initiative is aimed at making National Highway travel more seamless and citizen-centric by leveraging technology to enhance transparency and efficiency of the tolling operations.

ALSO READ: How To Download FASTag Statement: Check Toll Deductions And Transaction History In Minutes The integration of verified digital data and GIS-based validation eliminates the need for manual documentation and physical verification, while ensuring greater consistency, transparency and accuracy in determining eligibility. The system also reduces scope for manual intervention and streamlines the delivery of local toll services to eligible commuters.

The first Digital Local Pass facility was launched in July 2026 at the Mundka–Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi. Following the successful rollout, the facility has now been expanded to over 121 toll plazas across the country. The facility will be rolled out to more toll plazas across the country in the coming months.

Who Is Eligible To Apply? Under the Digital Local Pass framework, residents residing within a 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza can apply for the Local Pass through the Rajmargyatra Mobile App. The pass enables eligible commuters to undertake unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza during the month, as per applicable provisions. Previously, commuters seeking a Local Pass were required to visit the concerned toll plaza physically and submit documents to establish their residential address within the 20 km range and other eligibility requirements.

ALSO READ: Haryana Gets First Barrierless Toll On NH44 At Bastara; Here’s How MLFF Technology Works National Highway users can check the list of eligible toll plazas by visiting: https://rajmargyatra.nhai.gov.in/buy-fastag-local-pass. How Will Authorities Verify Applicant's Veracity? The Digital Local Pass facility leverages consent-based integration with government digital platforms, including DigiLocker and VAHAN, to retrieve and verify relevant information such as the commuter’s residential address, vehicle details and linked FASTag. Eligibility is further established through GIS-based verification, which determines whether the applicant’s registered address falls within the prescribed 20 km radius of the eligible toll plaza.