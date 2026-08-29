Jagran Correspondent, Jhansi | A Nihang Sikh jumped on the railway track in front of a train engine with a sword in his hand at the Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Railway Station on Friday night. The Nihang stood in front of the engine and refused to let the train proceed.

The loco pilot applied the emergency brakes and stopped the train. The Nihang stood on the track with his sword for about ten minutes. A video of this entire incident surfaced on social media.

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The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Secunderabad Duronto Express train was forced to stop for around 10 minutes. Railway employees attempted to persuade him and remove him from the tracks, but the Nihang continued waving his sword.

Seeing the Nihang waving the sword on the track, the loco pilot showed alertness and immediately applied emergency brakes, due to which the train stopped in time. Thus, a major accident was averted.

Two Sikh Men Come Forward To Calm Him Down

Nihang, while standing on the tracks, threatened that he would not let the train move. Seeing this horrific scene, there was panic among the passengers and railway staff present on the platform. When the high-voltage drama, which lasted about ten minutes, was going on, two other Sikh passengers travelling in the train showed presence of mind and started speaking to him to calm him down. Later, they managed to convince him and pulled him up on the platform.