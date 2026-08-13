A fresh video has surfaced on social media after a knife attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, showing a turban being tied over the attacker's head while whistles are being blown. As per reports, the turban of attacker Jaspal Singh, a Nihang Sikh, came off after he was caught. Considering the religious significance of 'pag', people helped him re-tie it. He was then taken away by the police.



Jaspal Singh, in his sixties, has been working in Nanded's Mata Sahib Gurdwara, where the attack took place, for two years.

Badal had arrived in Maharashtra's Nanded on Wednesday to organise a three-day 'Akhand Path'. He was accompanied by his family, including his wife and MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Nanded, Maharashtra: SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in Nanded. According to preliminary information, the man seen tying a turban in the video allegedly attacked Badal. Badal was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.



(Source: Police PRO) pic.twitter.com/wkXrfw4Px5 — IANS (@ians_india) August 13, 2026 ALSO READ: Who Attacked Sukhbir Singh Badal In Nanded? Second Gurdwara Assault In 2 Years | What We Know Jaspal attacked him while he was descending from the Gurudwara stairs. Badal sustained an injury to his right hand. According to sources, the attacker had allegedly attempted to stab Badal in the stomach. However, security personnel intervened in time and prevented the attacker from causing more serious injuries.

Inspector Santosh Kendre was also injured in the incident as he rushed to protect Badal. Badal and Kendre were admitted to Yasho Sai Hospital and are in stable condition. Jaspal Singh has been arrested by the police. According to a report by News18, Jaspal told the police that there had been no specific motivation behind the attack and he "just felt like doing it." However, the report suggests that the police are not satisfied with his explanation and will continue their investigation to dig deeper. ALSO READ: Sukhbir Singh Badal Injured In Knife Attack Outside Nanded Gurudwara, One Held; CM Fadnavis Orders Inquiry Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation into the attack. The chief minister enquired about his health on a call. He sought information about the incident from the Nanded Superintendent of Police and directed the police to investigate the motive behind the attack.