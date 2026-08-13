Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was injured in a knife attack inside a gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday. The attack occurred while Badal was descending the stairs after offering prayers.

Police Personnel Also Injured In Knife Attack Inspector Santosh Kendre, who tried to intervene, was also injured. Both sustained hand injuries. They were admitted to Yasho Sai Hospital and are in stable condition. The accused was arrested soon after he attacked Badal.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Orders Probe Reacting to the attack, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe. The chief minister called up Badal and enquired about his health. He sought information about the incident from the Nanded Superintendent of Police and directed the police to investigate the motive behind the attack.

A video recorded after the incident showed Badal walking with a saffron cloth wrapped around his right hand. ALSO READ: SAD Backs Govt On Delimitation, Demands Immediate Implementation Of Women's Quota Day After Sukhbir Badal Met PM Modi Earlier in the day, he had visited Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded along with his family. His wife and Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was present when the attack occurred. Officials said that Badal's injuries are not life-threatening. He has received stitches on his hand and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nanded.

DSGMC Condemns Attack On Badal On the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal at a Gurdwara in Nanded, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Harmeet Singh Kalka condemned the attack, saying regardless of political differences one might have with others, no one tolerates such acts inside a 'Gurughar',.

"I believe the entire Sikh community condemns this incident. If you have differences or grievances with politicians, you should express that anger through the ballot, and the time for the ballot is approaching. The Nihang Singhs must take responsibility for this and verify which faction the attacker belonged to; the head of that faction should be summoned to explain the procedures they follow for inducting members," he added.

Second Attack On Badal At Gurdwara In Two Years This is not the first attack on Badal. On December 4, 2024, he survived an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He escaped unharmed, while the gunman attempted to shoot him. A former terrorist opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal chief from close range while he was performing the duty of ‘sewadar’ outside the Golden Temple but missed as he was overpowered by a plainclothes policeman.

#WATCH | Punjab: Bullets fired at Golden Temple premises in Amritsar where SAD leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, are offering 'seva' under the religious punishments pronounced for them by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, on 2nd December.



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/CFQaoiqLkx — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024 The audacious attack was captured on the cameras of mediapersons who had gathered outside the Sikh shrine to cover the second day of Badal’s penance for “mistakes” committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. (With Agencies Inputs)