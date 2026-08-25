Nitin Gadkari Retirement News: Shortly after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that he was unable to work like before and the next generation should take responsibility, his office clarified that the remarks were taken out of context. In a statement, Gadkari's office stated that the remarks were about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, formed by him to operate schools in the tribal regions, and had nothing to do with the active politics.

Gadkari's Office Issues Clarification In its statement, Gadkari's office clarified that the union minister asked the next generation to take more responsibility. However, it added that the event was non-political and that his remarks should not be linked with politics.

"Nitin Gadkariji's statement had nothing to do with politics. He was speaking specifically about the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, an organisation established by him that runs Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal areas. In that context, Gadkari said that he could no longer take on as much work as before and that the younger generation should be given an opportunity to take greater responsibility," the statement said.

ALSO READ: Nitin Gadkari Questions His Own Officials, Calls NHAI Bureaucrats 'Olympic Players'; Here's Why "His remarks were clearly related to the functioning and future leadership of the Trust. However, some television channels are presenting the statement as a political remark, taking it out of its actual context," it added. Earlier while addressing a crowd, Gadkari stated that he has been focusing on his health after the COVID period, adding that the younger generation should step up.

Cabinet Reshuffle Likely Soon The BJP-led NDA government in the centre is soon likely to witness an overhaul with reports suggesting the ouster of the old leaders. Apart from this, Gadkari had to face massive criticism recently on social media over the petrol bending issue. While Gadkari remains one of the most prominent ministers in the Modi government, the BJP is likely to undergo a major change in the coming months.