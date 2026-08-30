Jagran Bureau, New Delhi: The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, which gained nationwide attention after a wide cave-in just 12 days after inauguration, is beyond repair by patchwork. Based on feedback from engineers, senior ministry officials have claimed that the problem lies with the design of the expressway. The poor design leaves only a single option to resurface the road. However, a decision on this will be made only after the expert committee's investigation report is released.

Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is poorly designed The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway was built by PNC Infratech, a company owned by the family of BJP MP Naveen Jain. It was inaugurated on July 13, 2026, and by the end of July, potholes and sinking began to appear.

As the number of deficiencies increased, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took action on August 5. Notices were issued declaring the company a non-performer, toll collection was suspended, and action was taken against former and current NHAI project directors, independent engineers, and others.

ALSO READ: Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway: Newly Opened Route Faces Another Setback As Road Sinks Near Sarojini Nagar Additionally, an expert committee was formed, headed by Professor KS Reddy of IIT Kharagpur, to investigate the cave-in. As the committee continues to investigate, repairs to the expressway are being done to ensure smooth traffic. Resurfacing is the only option A senior ministry official said that the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway issue is a serious one. It has raised questions about the quality of the highway's construction. However, he claimed that the materials used in the road's construction have been thoroughly examined and no defects have been found.

The expressway's design is so flawed that water seeped in, causing the road to cave in. On the question of whether patchwork would improve the situation, the official responded, "Patchwork won't do anything." ALSO READ: Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway To Open On July 14; Check Route, Travel Time, And Speed Limit Final decision after the report Engineers' reports so far suggest resurfacing, the uprooting and laying of the road again, with improved drainage designs as the last option. However, officials said a final decision will be made after the expert committee's report is released.

He expressed hope that the report would be out in two to three days. It's worth noting that design flaws clearly indicate flaws in the DPR, and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari frequently expresses concern that DPRs are being prepared poorly, resulting in poor highway construction and accidents.