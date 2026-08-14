Sukhbir Badal Attacked: A day after a knife attack on him, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal on Friday said that he is "not afraid", asserting that those involved in the attack want to "disturb the peace in Punjab", which "he will never allow". Addressing media persons outside the hospital in Nanded, Badal also recalled the previous attack on him at the Golden Temple in Amritsar two years ago.

"Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow. Both times they attacked me in the holiest places," Badal said. #WATCH | Nanded, Maharashtra | On being attacked at a Gurdwara yesterday, Former Deputy CM of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal says, "Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow... Both times… https://t.co/ppLqYkgvh7 pic.twitter.com/uAp9mCHTSS — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026 "I have never been scared, nor am I afraid now. Shiromani Akali Dal is committed to the brotherhood and pride of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal can make any sacrifice, but Punjab's progress and communal and religious harmony are our top priority," the former Punjab deputy CM added. ALSO READ: SAD-BJP Reunion On Cards Ahead Of Punjab Polls? Speculations Soar After Badal Meets PM Modi; Kejriwal Takes Swipe

Sukhbir Badal's comments came shortly after he was discharged from the Yashosai Hospital in Nanded, following a surgery that lasted for 90 minutes. Badal was attacked by a member of the Nihang order, Jaspal Singh, inside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat in Nanded on Thursday. Visuals showed Badal walking inside a hospital building with a cloth wrapped around his right hand.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal was reportedly attacked in Nanded. He is being shifted to a private hospital for medical treatment. Sources say he is stable. https://t.co/CVm7xE3nc8 pic.twitter.com/2lEJLnZCKW — Ravinder Singh Robin (@rsrobin1) August 13, 2026 "The surgery lasted for an hour and a half. There was a tendon injury, and he had a sharp penetrating wound. His tendon was repaired. The plastic surgeon also repaired his ulnar artery nerve. He is out of danger," a doctor from the hospital said, as quoted by PTI. According to police, they have yet to find out why the accused, Jaspal Singh, attacked Badal. Singh, who holds commerce and law degrees and is based in Pune with his family, had been working as a sewadar or volunteer at the gurdwara for the past two years. The accused, aged 60-62 years, was staying alone in Nanded.

ALSO READ: Sukhbir Badal Attack: Accused Nihang's Turban Came Off During Assault, People Help Him Re-Tie Before Arrest | WATCH He has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from performing their duty.