Jagran Correspondent | Bhubaneshwar: A cold-blooded killing which the police officials refer to as a “Drishyam-style killing” has recently come to light in Odisha’s Koraput district. According to the cops, the man killed the woman in Odisha ansd buried her body in Andhra Pradesh. The woman was pregnant, according to reports.

According to Jagran.com, the woman was involved in a live-in relationship with a man from Andhra Pradesh. It is alleged that the man killed her first, then hid her body for two days, and later buried it in the Gajapatinagaram area. Police solved the case using technical evidence and cybersecurity investigations and recovered the body.

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Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused was already a married man and had two wives. Despite this, he lured the young woman from Koraput. The two soon were involved in a love affair and started staying together.

Investigations Underway

Both the accused and the deceased were from the Semiliguda police station area of the Koraput district. They had a relationship during this time. However, the actual motive behind the murder still remains unclear.

The Andhra Pradesh Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the case. They are trying to determine when and how the murder plot was hatched and who was involved in hiding the body. The Koraput region is also experiencing an atmosphere of grief and outrage following the incident.