Jagran State Bureau, Kolkata | West Bengal Security agencies have been alerted after the arrest of an alleged spy, who was in touch with the network of Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, ahead of Independence Day. The state police's Special Task Force (STF) nabbed Pakistani national Rana Rauf alias Wahab Alam from Habra in North 24 Parganas district.

Sensitive Information Sent To Pakistan's ISI Investigations have revealed his links with the ISI and the Pakistani Army and his involvement in gathering information related to the Indian Army, Navy, and Railways and sending it to Pakistan. Fake Aadhaar, PAN, and voter ID (EPIC) cards were recovered from him. Mohammad Ijaz was also arrested from Tapasia, Kolkata, on charges of arranging these documents.

ALSO READ: Bengal Terror Plot: Arrested Jaish Operative, Who Recced CM Suvendu's Kolkata Home, Reveals Why He Didn't Click Pictures According to the STF, Rana, originally from Faisalabad, Pakistan, entered India illegally through Nepal in 2012 and has been living in various locations. Investigators suspect he has been travelling to and from India several times. Accused Worked As A Carpenter In Kolkata He had set up base in the Tapasia area of Kolkata for several months. He worked there as a carpenter and maintained a local identity using the name Rana or Wahab Alam. The STF claimed that Rana obtained several fake documents, including Aadhaar, PAN, and voter cards, to fake his real identity. The name used in these documents is under scanner.

ALSO READ: Pakistani Handlers, Honey Traps And Terror Plots: Chilling Details Emerge From Arrested Jaish Operative's Girlfriend's Chats According to the investigation, Mohammad Ijaz of Tapasia helped him obtain the fake documents. The STF arrested Ijaz after questioning Rana. According to sources, Rana was staying at Ijaz's house in Tapasia before going to Habra. He left Tapasia after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of voter lists began before the assembly elections.

According to the STF, Rana's primary job was gathering information related to Indian security and transportation infrastructure. Investigators suspect that he monitored the activities of the Indian Army and Railways. Photographs of various Army, Navy, and Railway installations have also been recovered from his mobile phone. Investigation of the phone has revealed clues to conversations with several Pakistani numbers.

It is now being investigated what information and photographs he has sent to handlers in Pakistan. Investigating agencies suspect that Rana operated from Nepal as an ISI handler. The Special Task Force (STF) has also received information that Rana was recently preparing to flee to Bangladesh.

Recent Arrest Of Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorist The probe agencies are investigating the possible link between Rana and suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed member Hameem Mandal, who was recently arrested. The STF arrested Hameem on July 31. During the investigation, it was claimed that he possessed information regarding Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's VIP movements, route maps, and security arrangements.

Based on his alleged contacts, his girlfriend Arpita Sarkar and Aditya Singh alias Raj were also arrested. The investigating agency is said to have found clues about Arpita's links to the ISI and other suspected terrorist networks in Pakistan, as well as alleged honeytrap activities.