Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted Mumbai-based Krishna Seshadri's initiative, India's Interactive Historical Atlas, to make the country's history more accessible and interesting. He also urged citizens, especially young people and content creators, to contribute to the campaign for a drug-free Bharat.

In the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi spoke on Seshadri's initiative, 'BharatRajya' saying, "You go to this website, choose any one year, and you will get to know who ruled which part of Bharat at that time. This was done by Mumbai's Krishna Sheshadri."

The Prime Minister said he came across Seshadri's initiative on social media on the occasion of Ashadha Ekadashi and found the idea interesting.

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The website allows users to select a particular year and learn about the rulers and kingdoms that existed in different parts of India during that period.

PM Modi praised Seshadri's effort and said, "His effort will not only be beneficial for students of history, but it will also help us learn history in an interesting manner."

Designed to make the complex geopolitical history of the Indian subcontinent engaging and accessible, the website allows users to seamlessly navigate through more than a thousand districts across multiple centuries of structural and political transformations.

The website features a dynamic slider spanning thirteen centuries - from 700 CE to the present day - allowing users to enter any specific year to track shifting borders and territorial expansions in real-time.

Rather than providing generalised maps, the custom database maps exactly who held power at a micro-level, showing transitioning borders between prominent regimes - including the Mughal Empire, Maratha Empire, and regional princely states.

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Built with a strict educational mission, the platform's underlying mapping data is completely open-source under a Creative Commons Zero (CC0) license. This allows students, teachers, content creators, and media houses to freely copy, remix, and print the map layouts without requiring prior permission or copyright clearance.