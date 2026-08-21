The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police has arrested Pradipta Bose in Delhi on suspicion of espionage. Bose, a resident of Siliguri, was subsequently sent to Dinhata in Cooch Behar on Thursday. This arrest follows the STF's earlier apprehension of four other individuals suspected of being ISI agents.

Of those, three of them were apprehended in Dinhata. Pradipta's name was revealed upon questioning the three, the STF said. The STF team then left for Delhi to arrest him. It is significant to note that five people suspected of being ISI agents have been arrested within a week.

The STF officials suspect that Basu and his associates may be part of an international sleeper cell network spanning several Indian states. The investigative agencies are now attempting to extract critical information about the Indian Army or the BSF that this network has shared across the border.

ALSO READ: Bengal Terror Plot: Arrested Jaish Operative, Who Recced CM Suvendu's Kolkata Home, Reveals Why He Didn't Click Pictures A Growing Threat To Chicken’s Neck? The recent arrests become significant, highlighting the increasing threat in areas such as the Chicken Neck. The region connects the northeastern states with the rest of India and is very close to the borders of Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. The activity of ISI modules in this region has alerted the army and central intelligence agencies.

ALSO READ: ‘Keep Close Watch On This Lady’: Viral 2024 Alert To NIA Gains Spotlight After YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra’s Arrest Over Pakistani Links Amit Shah’s Visit To Chicken Neck Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a visit to the border outpost Jumagachh under the 18th battalion of the Border Security Force North Bengal Frontier and took stock of the India-Bangladesh border area. Several senior BSF officials were also present with the Home Minister. During the visit to the border outpost, Shah interacted with BSF jawans and gave the message of environmental protection by planting trees.

Union Minister Shah also announced the implementation of the new anti-gangster law implemented by the Bengal government in the state. He will also hold a meeting regarding the birth and death registration system.