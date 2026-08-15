Bharat Tiwari Encounter: Amid the ongoing political row in Bihar over the Bharat Tiwari encounter case, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar reignited the issue, saying police have the right to open fire in self-defence. His statement brought the issue to public debate once again nearly two months after the controversial encounter.

The DGP said that established rules and SOPs are followed during police deployment. There is also a provision for action against police officers who use excessive force, he added. ALSO READ: Bharat Tiwari Case: SDO, Facing Allegations Of Orchestrating Encounter, Appointed As Patna DSP; Deceased's Kin Cry Foul But on the other hand, policemen have been given the right to take necessary action for their safety in difficult situations, Kumar said. If Police Cannot Shoot, What Is The Point Of Training, Asks DGP He said that if the police are not allowed to open fire at all, then how will they protect themselves in difficult situations? According to him, weapons and training are given to the police with the sole purpose that they can be used when needed. The DGP also clarified that the right to self-defence does not mean the license to use force arbitrarily.

ALSO READ: 'It Was Murder, Not Encounter': Bharat Tiwari's Mother Alleges Planned Killing Over Rs 1,400 Cr Scam; Demands Action If a police officer uses excessive force, he may be arrested and prosecuted, he added. Tiwari's Family Accuses Police Of Conducting Fake Encounter Tiwari died in an encounter with police in Bilauti village, Bhojpur, on June 17. According to police, Bharat continued firing, prompting police action. He died on the way to the hospital after being shot in the leg. However, Tiwari's post-mortem report revealed that he sustained five bullet injuries, contradicting initial police claims of fewer shots.

Meanwhile, the family and their supporters questioned the encounter, calling it a fake. They alleged that Tiwari had surrendered, yet shots were fired against him. Consequently, a judicial inquiry was ordered into the matter. Action Against 11 Officers It has come to light that 11 police officers have been named as accused in this case. According to senior advocate Sanjeev Kumar Singh, representing Tiwari, the then SDM, SDPO, SHO, and other police and Special Task Force officials are included in the case.

It has been reported that STF officer Akshay Kumar has been arrested. It is alleged that he fired the first shot at Bharat Tiwari. Bihar Government Announced Compensation For Tiwari's Family Recently, the Bihar government announced a job and financial assistance for a member of Tiwari's family. The DGP's statement is now being seen as a new turning point in the entire controversy. On the one hand, the police are asserting their right to self-defence, while on the other, the judicial inquiry is examining the circumstances of the action and the role of police officers.

(With Jagran Inputs)