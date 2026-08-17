Jagran Correspondent, Dharhara (Munger): Villagers and parents staged a protest at Middle School Govindpur in the Dharhara block of Munger district on Monday, alleging severe irregularities in the Midday Meal scheme and misconduct by teaching staff. This followed repeated complaints from students, who alleged finding worms in their food, being forced to clean utensils and drains, and experiencing frequent disruptions to their studies.

Demonstrators gathered on the school premises and created a huge uproar, demanding an impartial, high-level investigation into the matter and strict action against the teachers found guilty. ALSO READ: Are BJP-Ruled States Really Eliminating Eggs From School Midday Meals? What Data Suggest Students Detail Midday Meal Irregularities And Misconduct at Munger School Students detailed their grievances to parents and villagers, who had come to the school. Children stated that insects have been found in their midday meal multiple times and alleged that Headmaster Anil Kumar Singh silenced them with abusive language whenever they complained.

Additionally, students alleged that they were being forced to wash large utensils, clean the campus's dirty drains, and flush toilets. According to students, the cleaning agency has not been at the school since May 20. Students said that teachers teach only for a couple of hours a day, leaving them idle for the remainder of the school hours. School Teacher Accused Of Making Inappropriate Remarks Villagers and students have levelled serious allegations against a teacher regarding inappropriate remarks. According to the students, the teacher regularly makes age-inappropriate remarks and asks indecent questions in the classroom. Parents expressed deep concern over the impact of the behaviour on students' well-being, demanding an immediate investigation by the Education Department and the teacher's prompt removal from the school.

Attendance Records Reveal Discrepancies In Midday Meal Quantities According to attendance records, 253 students were present on Monday, including 136 in primary grades (1-5) and 117 in upper primary grades (6-8). Under government standards, 31.625 kilograms of rice and 6.325 kilograms of lentils should have been made for 253 children.

However, villagers found that only approximately 20 kilograms of rice and 5 kilograms of lentils had actually been prepared. The discrepancy has prompted allegations of large-scale embezzlement of grain. ALSO READ: Bengal Egg Controversy: Suvendu Govt Tweaks Midday Meal Options Using Odisha Model Amid Fierce Nutrition Backlash Block Education Officer Orders Investigation Headmaster Anil Kumar Singh stated that Middle School Govindpur employs 12 teachers and has a total enrollment of 391 students. Attendance records indicate three teachers were absent on Monday: Pallavi Kumari on Child Care Leave (CCL), Sangeeta Kumari on special leave, and Abba Aziz on casual leave.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Bhogendra Kumar addressed the situation, noting that as per the rules, a maximum of two teachers can be granted leave at a time. The BEO has requested an explanation from the headmaster for the simultaneous absence of three teachers.

The BEO said that all allegations, including the presence of worms in meals, reduced food quantities, forced child labour, and teacher misconduct, will be investigated, and strict action will be taken if found guilty.