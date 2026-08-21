A planned visit by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) workers to a government primary school in Jaipur turned hostile after locals opposed their presence and forced them to leave. The CJP workers had reached Rampura-Kanwarpura village to discuss the condition and arrangements at the government school. Party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka was also expected to visit the campus.

Sharing the post on X, Aushutosh Ranka said, "These are not the villagers from there, but goons summoned by the BJP." Ranka, in a separate tweet, also alleged that children were being taught in a cowshed "among buffaloes" and claimed that attempts to raise the issue were being blocked through political pressure.

Sharing a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "@Rajasthanpolice Seems to be a mute spectator while goons attack CJP volunteers for visiting govt schools.

They don’t seem to have a problem with schools running in buffalo stables but somehow have a problem with CJP volunteers entering those schools.

What exactly are they trying to protect?".

VIDEO | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Members of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) stopped by villagers to visit a local school. A villager says, "We don't want to politicise the issue. Rs 12 lakh has been approved for our school. Villagers are capable of building the school. We had constructed… pic.twitter.com/gGNf2QYI8m — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2026

In another instance, some villagers blocked the CJP members from entering a government school. Reacting to the incident, a villager said, "We don't want to politicise the issue. Rs 12 lakh has been approved for our school. Villagers are capable of building the school. We had constructed a temple earlier, and we are capable of building a temple of education as well. We don't want any support from the Cockroach Janata Party. We are opposed to such a party which calls for dividing the country and says bad words for Lord Ram. We oppose such people. We need people who work for the country."

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