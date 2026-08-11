In a strange incident, a farmer from Rajasthan’s Balotra district lost a sum of Rs 5 lakh after burying the cash in his field for safekeeping. The man has been identified as Mangilal Meghwal and earned the sum after selling a plot of land last year. However, the Newai village resident feared that the cash might get stolen or that his sons would spend it. Instead of keeping it at home, he hid it in his field.

How Was Hidden Cash Damaged The farmer did not inform anyone about the money and put the cash in a plastic bag and hid it in the field. After a few months, he decided to take out a part to build a room on the farm; he went to retrieve the cash. However, he could no longer remember the exact spot where he had buried it. Despite searching across his 10-bigha field, he was unable to find the money.

Eventually, he informed his family about the hidden cash. At first, they struggled to believe his story but later carried on the search. However, the money remained missing. Around a year later, during the monsoon season, a damaged bag containing the cash reportedly surfaced in the field. When family members opened it, they discovered that termites had infested the bundle of notes. Most of the Rs 500 notes had been badly damaged and torn into pieces.

Bank Refuses To Change Notes The family collected the termite-damaged currency notes and approached the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Pachpadra, hoping to recover at least part of the lost money. However, bank officials reportedly refused to exchange the notes after assessing their condition. The family then visited SBI's main branch in Balotra, but their efforts yielded the same result.

With no compensation or exchange in sight, the loss has only deepened the family's distress. The farmer's wife and son are now blaming him for concealing the cash instead of depositing it in a bank, saying the decision ultimately wiped out the family's hard-earned savings.