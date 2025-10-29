Jaipur: A man was allegedly beaten and stripped by a group of people after they intercepted a pickup truck carrying camels in Rajasthan's Behror area on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Sherpur village along the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway.

Police received information that a Haryana-registered pickup truck transporting camels had been stopped by cow vigilantes who alleged that the camels were being smuggled to Haryana for slaughter.

