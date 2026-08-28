A 25-year-old woman from Gujarat’s Surat tied Rakhi on the wrist of the person who received her late brother’s heart. Nidhi Patel travelled to Asarma village near Hansot, in Bharoch district, to celebrate Rakhi with Raviraj Mahida. Nidhi said that tying rakhi to Mahida somehow makes her believe that her brother is still alive in a way. In 2023, Nidhi’s brother Shaishav met with a deadly accident while working at a factory in Bharoch. At first, he was shifted to Ankleshwar and was later transferred to Surat for better treatment. However, doctors treating him declared him brain dead.

Nidhi then discovered that many people can be given a new life if they receive organs. “That gave me courage and convinced my parents,” Nidhi added. ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: PM Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Schoolgirls, Shares Heartwarming Video 'Got A Sister' The Patel family then learnt through a relative that Raviraj received Shaishav’s heart through a transplant. "The rakhi tied by Nidhi is not only on my wrist but also on the hearts of two families. Shaishav not only gave me a new life, but he also gave me a sister in the form of Nidhi," Raviraj said.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: UP Announces Rs 1,200 Incentive Allowance For Drivers And Conductors Rakhi is a sacred thread or amulet that sisters tie around their brothers' wrists during the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan to symbolise love, protection, and mutual respect. The name comes from Sanskrit, where 'Raksha' means 'protection' and 'Bandhan' means 'bond'.

The brother offers gifts and vows to support and protect his sister, and both exchange sweets. The festival extends past immediate siblings to cousins, sisters-in-law, close friends, and mentors who share mutual trust and affection.