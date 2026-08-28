Jagran Correpondent| Lucknow:In view of the Rakshabandhan festivities, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has announced that the drivers and conductors who complete 1800 km bus operation in six days from 26th to 31st August will receive an incentive amount of Rs 1200. On operation of more than 1800 km, contract employees will be paid extra at the rate of 55 paise per kilometer for the additional kilometre.

Additionally, it announced the deployment of additional buses to facilitate travel for women. These services will remain operational until August 31, with extra staff and supervisors stationed at key bus terminals to manage the increased passenger flow. ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: BEST To Run 136 Extra Buses Across Mumbai Today | Check Routes And Timings Governor's approval on free travel Under Lokmata Ahilya Bai Matri Shakti Yatra Yojana, Governor Anandi Ben Patel has approved free travel facility to women above 60 years of age in the ordinary buses of the Transport Corporation from August 28. Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said that this facility will be given to the female passenger who is above 60 years of age and is a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The Transport Minister stated that the Transport Corporation will assess the actual free travel and reimbursement amount. The Corporation will provide a compiled and verified statement of the actual expenditure and use of free travel and reimbursement to the Transport Department and the government each month. Separate instructions will be issued for issuing smart cards to beneficiaries for free travel.

As part of the Raksha Bandhan arrangement, women passengers travelling in UPSRTC buses will be eligible for free travel. The facility will also extend to one companion accompanying each woman passenger. The announcement covers buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. The official notice also highlighted the availability of the facility for women passengers and one accompanying person.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Railways To Run Special Train Between Rajasthan And Howrah Amid Festive Rush | Check Route The move is expected to benefit women travelling between cities and towns across the state during the festive period, when public transport typically sees increased demand.