Jharkhand News: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the Jharkhand government provided financial support to women in Ranchi district under the Chief Minister's Maiyaan Samman Yojana. The amount for August 2026 has been transferred to the bank accounts of 395,692 beneficiaries in the district through Aadhaar-based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Rs 98.92 Crore Released For 395,692 Women Beneficiaries

Under the scheme, each beneficiary has been given an honorarium of Rs 2,500. A total of Rs 98.92 crore has been transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries in Ranchi district.

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In Ranchi district, beneficiaries have been provided with the scheme by block and urban area. These include 31,620 in Kanke, 26,042 in the Town Urban area, 23,008 in Mandar, 21,335 in Silli, 20,620 in Beddo, and 20,427 in Ratu.

Ranchi District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said that the Chief Minister's Mainiyan Samman Yojana is an important initiative towards empowering the state's women economically and making them self-reliant.

Delivering the scheme's benefits to eligible beneficiaries in Ranchi district in a transparent, accessible, and timely manner is a top priority for the district administration.

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He said that the district administration is striving to ensure that no eligible woman is deprived of the benefits of the scheme. The payment process for beneficiaries is being regularly reviewed, and necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned officials. This scheme, besides providing financial assistance, is also a strong step towards women's dignity, self-reliance, and empowerment.