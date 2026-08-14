The Supreme Court on Friday quashed all FIRs against comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina and four others regarding allegedly insensitive jokes about persons with disabilities on ‘India's Got Latent’ show. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant closed the cases following the group's compliance with directives to conduct awareness programs and fundraise for the disability community.

Supreme Court Grants Relief To Samay Raina And Comedians Apart from Raina, the apex Court has granted relief to several other comedians, including Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagadish Tanwar. A bench consisting of CJI Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana passed the order. The top Court also praised the efforts made by Raina, Goyal, Ghai, Thakkar and Tanwar to organise shows for the benefit of persons with disabilities.

Supreme Court quashes all FIRs against comedian Samay Raina and four others over the controversial and insensitive remarks concerning persons with disabilities made on India’s Got Latent.



Supreme Court took note of their compliance with its earlier directions, and conducting… — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026 "Once there are genuine efforts positive results are bound to be there. They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in positive direction, there will be positive output," the Bench said, as reported by the Bar and Bench. Court To Continue Hearing While the Court has officially dropped all criminal charges and FIRs against the comedians, it refuses to close the case entirely. The Supreme Court will continue to hear the matter further to consider suggestions from persons with disabilities. The court aims to use the feedback to establish stricter regulations for digital content and issue comprehensive legal guidelines.

"Matter qua respondents 6-10 (the accused comedians) is closed. Criminal proceedings against respondents 6-10 are hereby quashed. All other related proceedings are set aside. List to issue directions on the larger issue," the Court noted. ALSO READ: Samay Raina Lands In Fresh Controversy As Old India's Got Latent Clip Goes Viral, Shiv Sena Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts | Video The Supreme Court had earlier directed Raina and four other comedians to organise at least two fundraising events every month to support the treatment of persons with disabilities, including those affected by SMA. The court had also told Raina, who was accused of making jokes about people suffering from the condition, that the issue was not about financial assistance but about preserving their dignity.

What's The Matter? During an episode of his show India’s Got Talent, Raina referred to a two-month-old SMA patient who required a Rs 16-crore dose of Zolgensma, a one-time gene therapy. He then made a joke about how a mother might react if such a large amount suddenly appeared in her bank account.