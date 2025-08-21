The Central government on Thursday firmly argued against the SC verdict setting a deadline for the President and Governors to decide on state bills. Arguing on behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta minced no words in highlighting that the apex court had struck down several attempts in the past to lay down the timelines for completion of trials.

He said that "separation of powers...must be a two-way street," citing NJAC, which was unanimously passed by the Parliament but was struck down by the top court.

On Thursday, the five-judge bench comprising CJI BR Gavai, Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha, and A S Chandurkar, was hearing the reference made by President DroupadiMurmu for the third day.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, CJI Gavai asked, "What if bills are pending for four years?... We appreciate the timeline argument... But consider a situation that the Governor is to grant assent but sits for four years... then what happens to the will of 2/3rd majority? What happens to the elected?"